1,311 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $365.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

