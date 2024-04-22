12,216 Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Acquired by Gimbal Financial

Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,216 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $261,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,362,201 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 112,092 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,194,474 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after purchasing an additional 344,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,687 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 55,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peabody Energy news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $814,850.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $1,339,565. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.91. 1,551,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,072. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

