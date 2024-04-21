WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WestRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.99. 1,802,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

