Vicus Capital Sells 410 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPSM traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.19. 1,506,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,414. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.