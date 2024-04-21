Vicus Capital Has $435,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,970. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

