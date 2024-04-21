Vicus Capital Cuts Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 84,854 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,401.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 74,128 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,295,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,254,000 after acquiring an additional 66,964 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,981,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.56. 13,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,169. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $145.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.02.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

