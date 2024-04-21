Vicus Capital Buys 296 Shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Inspire 100 ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 70.6% during the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period.

Shares of BIBL stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $36.11. 31,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67. Inspire 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

