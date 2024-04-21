Vicus Capital Buys 295 Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned about 0.43% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 340.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TPSC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,253. The stock has a market cap of $118.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.11. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

