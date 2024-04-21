Vicus Capital Buys 274 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in FedEx were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,961,716,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after acquiring an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $796,042,000 after acquiring an additional 360,680 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,109 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $624,180,000 after acquiring an additional 60,201 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.99. 1,894,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

