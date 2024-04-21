Vicus Capital Acquires 3,735 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.15% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,587,000 after buying an additional 125,235 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 120.7% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 47,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LEMB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 51,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,836. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.