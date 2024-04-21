Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 360,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 141,093 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,842,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,126,000 after acquiring an additional 301,294 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.78. 9,117,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,747,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

