Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.72. 2,457,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,355. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.