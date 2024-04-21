Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 448 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,140,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,812,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,159. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

