Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,405 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of 3M by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 837,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,531,000 after purchasing an additional 159,295 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,588,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,513. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day moving average is $97.30. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 3M from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

