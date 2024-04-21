Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CME Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,218,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,771,000 after purchasing an additional 577,293 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 992.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 623,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,508,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,307,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,896,000 after purchasing an additional 543,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.70.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,048. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.77. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

