Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $3,734,000. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,722.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,046,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.92.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.40. 4,161,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,347. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 132.86%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

