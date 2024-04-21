Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,049 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,879,000 after acquiring an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,945,000 after acquiring an additional 166,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 76.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Hasbro by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,801,000 after acquiring an additional 765,898 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.27. 1,486,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,171. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

