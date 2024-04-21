Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $84.90. 1,780,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,562. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRE. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

