Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 324 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in WEX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.48. 219,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,729. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $244.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. Research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $1,290,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,130.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,433 shares of company stock worth $14,708,896. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEX

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.