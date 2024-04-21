Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 13,039 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,173,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,357. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

