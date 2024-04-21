Verasity Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $64.55 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Verasity has a total market cap of $64.55 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

