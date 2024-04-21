Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,352 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Ventas Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VTR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,353. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.