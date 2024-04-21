Vantage Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.4% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 19,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 110,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,256,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International
In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Honeywell International Price Performance
HON stock opened at $194.26 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Honeywell International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.
