Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VIOO stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.79. 102,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,063. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.