Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,787,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,457. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $412.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $469.71 and its 200-day moving average is $438.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

