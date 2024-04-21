Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stock Position Lowered by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,275 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VWOB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.33. The company had a trading volume of 282,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,254. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

