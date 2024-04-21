Uniswap (UNI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $110.75 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $7.73 or 0.00011882 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.63 billion and approximately $110.75 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00129707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008850 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.8745974 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1000 active market(s) with $117,575,742.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.