Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Union Pacific by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 303,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $74,530,000 after buying an additional 98,489 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE UNP traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.08. 2,971,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,102. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.37 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.48.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

