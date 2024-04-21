TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $146.41 million and $22.33 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,119,123,739 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,119,119,339.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.1299706 USD and is up 15.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $37,761,239.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

