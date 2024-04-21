The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lessened by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.7% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 939,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $325,447,000 after buying an additional 208,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HD traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,076,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,071. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $332.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

