The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.35.

Boeing stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,693,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,936,782. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.53 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

