The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,766 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.35.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.82. 4,693,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,936,782. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.53 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

