T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 82,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,126,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,216. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.24.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $31,721,602.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 690,515,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,381,407,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,006,369 shares of company stock worth $974,765,696. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

