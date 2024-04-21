Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes $14.40 Million Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 316,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.65% of International Seaways as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 66.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 17.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

International Seaways Price Performance

International Seaways stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,607. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.05.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.36 million. Analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Seaways news, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $318,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,912.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 6,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $318,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,912.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 3,846 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $196,992.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,846 shares of company stock worth $3,073,978. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Seaways

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

