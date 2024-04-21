Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,736 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,614,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.35. 568,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,960. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $538.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.39. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

