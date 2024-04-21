Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Makes New Investment in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 727,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,546,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.62% of Navient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 277.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 314.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 299.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,729. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.76 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

