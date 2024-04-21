Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $16,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.27. 800,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.30. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $306.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

