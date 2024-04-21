Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after buying an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after acquiring an additional 776,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Trex by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,441,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,122,000 after purchasing an additional 240,850 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.45. 532,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,412. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

