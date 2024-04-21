Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $11.05 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,611,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

