Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 51,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE SPG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.44. 1,116,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.36 and its 200-day moving average is $135.70. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

