Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2,376.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,772 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Ally Financial worth $17,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.05. 7,236,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,262. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $41.56.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALLY. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

