Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 4,005 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Micron Technology by 97.9% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 47,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $844,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,789,214.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $844,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,789,214.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,617,027 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.77. The company had a trading volume of 33,787,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,269,370. The company has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

