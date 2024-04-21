Stephenson & Company Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.9% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWM opened at $193.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.