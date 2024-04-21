SingularityNET Tops 24 Hour Volume of $110.67 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $986.05 million and $110.67 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011681 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,021.57 or 0.99900992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010833 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009227 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00101019 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050192 with 1,282,094,972.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.99785013 USD and is up 12.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $136,596,647.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

