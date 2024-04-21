Signaturefd LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 2,317.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 51,903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 32,811 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.30. 597,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,123. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.92. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

