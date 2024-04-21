Signaturefd LLC Buys 691 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after acquiring an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,057,000 after acquiring an additional 533,417 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $412.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.92 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

