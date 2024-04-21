Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,228,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,485. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.09.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.75.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

