Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,609,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,038 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,723 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,441,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,087,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.86. The company had a trading volume of 882,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,056. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.30. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $103.88. The firm has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 37.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

