Signaturefd LLC Acquires 9,835 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 19.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 2.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UMC traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,424,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,887. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

UMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

