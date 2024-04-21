Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,517 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,150 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in UBS Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $28.06. 1,949,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,758. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

